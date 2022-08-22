Edgewood Management LLC Sells 3,811 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after buying an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,464,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,196,000 after purchasing an additional 486,922 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after buying an additional 621,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. 129,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

