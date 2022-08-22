Edgewood Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $57,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $82.78. 60,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

