Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 995,735 shares of company stock worth $319,709,051 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $307.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

