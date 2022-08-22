Ellen Desanctis Acquires 10,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. 1,356,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.