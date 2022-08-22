ELONGATE Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, ELONGATE has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. ELONGATE has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $30,271.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELONGATE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ELONGATE Coin Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.
ELONGATE Coin Trading
