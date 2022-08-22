ELONGATE Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, ELONGATE has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. ELONGATE has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $30,271.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELONGATE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ELONGATE Coin Profile

ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.

ELONGATE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELONGATE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELONGATE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELONGATE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

