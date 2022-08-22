Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Insider Purchases A$43,340.75 in Stock

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Rating) insider Ann Sherry purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.27 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,340.75 ($30,308.22).

Enero Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Enero Group Company Profile

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media.

