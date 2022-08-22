Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Insider Purchases A$43,340.75 in Stock

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Rating) insider Ann Sherry purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.27 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,340.75 ($30,308.22).
Enero Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Enero Group Company Profile
