Enzyme (MLN) Achieves Market Cap of $51.81 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $51.81 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $25.41 or 0.00118873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,270 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,526 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

