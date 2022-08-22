Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

