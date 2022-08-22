Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 22nd (AAPL, ABC, ADC, ADCT, ADS, AHT, ALHC, AMAT, AR, AVAV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 22nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $176.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €190.00 ($193.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $32.00.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $12.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $115.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $75.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.90 to $11.10. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $152.00 to $164.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $84.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $48.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $117.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $15.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $153.00 to $157.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $53.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $416.00 to $439.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $393.00 to $447.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $423.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $365.00 to $415.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $388.00 to $386.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $260.00 to $280.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €110.00 ($112.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €71.30 ($72.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its price target raised by Stephens from $97.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.50 ($27.04) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $299.00 to $324.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $29.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $42.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $33.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.95 to $5.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $403.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $450.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $165.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $4.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright to C$20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $96.00.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $11.00.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €7.90 ($8.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $75.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $19.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $115.00.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €27.00 ($27.55) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Loop Capital to $100.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $425.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

