Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 22nd (AAPL, ABC, ADC, ADCT, ADS, AHT, ALHC, AMAT, AR, AVAV)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 22nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $176.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €190.00 ($193.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $32.00.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $12.00 to $17.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $115.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $75.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.90 to $11.10. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $152.00 to $164.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $84.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $48.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $117.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $15.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $153.00 to $157.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $53.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $416.00 to $439.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $393.00 to $447.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $423.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $365.00 to $415.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $388.00 to $386.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $260.00 to $280.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €110.00 ($112.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €71.30 ($72.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its price target raised by Stephens from $97.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.50 ($27.04) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $299.00 to $324.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $29.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $42.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $33.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.95 to $5.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $403.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $450.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $165.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $4.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright to C$20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $96.00.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $11.00.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €7.90 ($8.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $75.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $19.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $115.00.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €27.00 ($27.55) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Loop Capital to $100.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $425.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

