Ergo Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $96.93 million and $1.20 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00014267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.87 or 0.07354566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00151375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00258446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.56 or 0.00714142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00552092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001061 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.