Eska Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Eska has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eska coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
Eska Profile
ESK is a coin. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Eska
Receive News & Updates for Eska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eska and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.