Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Up 5.8%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.82. 21,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,147,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $507.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,579,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,067,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

