Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.33.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $273.28 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.89 and its 200-day moving average is $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.