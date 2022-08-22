Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.94.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.27. 1,167,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.72. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

