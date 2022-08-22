Ethernity Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $24.07 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $82.74 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

