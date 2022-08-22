Evercore ISI Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $56.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

