Evercore ISI Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $55.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

