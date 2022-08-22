Everex Trading 30.6% Lower This Week (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Everex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $250,528.14 and $3,049.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003772 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00129371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081425 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

