Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.16

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 15800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

