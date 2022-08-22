Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.16

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 15800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 4.8 %
The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
