Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 31.50.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at 25.42 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of 18.31 and a 12 month high of 30.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $27,390,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $11,731,000.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.