Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.00. 595,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,887,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

