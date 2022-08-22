EZFill (EZFL) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EZFill to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93% EZFill Competitors -3.59% -1.43% 0.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZFill and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.43 EZFill Competitors $8.00 billion $270.68 million 7.26

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EZFill’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

4.4% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EZFill and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 180 987 1393 36 2.49

EZFill presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.66%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 13.36%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EZFill is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

EZFill competitors beat EZFill on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

