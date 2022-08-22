Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 286,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,134,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
