Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,250 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FITB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 90,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

