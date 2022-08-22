Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIL. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.18.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

