Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FOA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 326,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.73. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 229.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

