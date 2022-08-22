First Washington CORP Has $4.12 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Washington CORP grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 82,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,474. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.70 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.