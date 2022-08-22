First Washington CORP Increases Stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

First Washington CORP grew its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,557 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP owned about 0.85% of Akoustis Technologies worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKTS. Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,554,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 189,711 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,950,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 326,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

AKTS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

