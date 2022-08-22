First Washington CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

