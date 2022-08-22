First Washington CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Washington CORP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,959 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,831 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,219 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,270 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.