FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,538,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,020,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 150.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 199,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

