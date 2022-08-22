Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FL. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Foot Locker Stock Up 20.0 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Foot Locker by 183.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

