Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

Foot Locker stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

