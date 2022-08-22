Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by William Blair to Hold

William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.44.
Foot Locker Price Performance
FL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 106,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,441. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.
