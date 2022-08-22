Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.87

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 1385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Forestar Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Articles

