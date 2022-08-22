Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.37

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 96662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $700.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
Read More
