Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Down 1.5%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.42 and last traded at $36.43. Approximately 9,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 11,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 513.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 161,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 180.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 50,762 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.