Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.52. 2,170,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,343,883. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.91 and its 200-day moving average is $320.00.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

