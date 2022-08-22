Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 76 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.6% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

Shares of ASML traded down $22.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $523.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,308. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $214.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

