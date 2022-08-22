Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,509. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.