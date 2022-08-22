Front Row Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.8% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $16.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $531.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $214.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.32. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

