Front Row Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.04. 236,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,049,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

