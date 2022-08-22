Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 152.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

