Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,974,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $21,261,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $6.71 on Monday, hitting $218.07. The company had a trading volume of 48,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,972. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

