Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 129,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,354. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

