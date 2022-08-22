Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.0176 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $34,997.26 and approximately $867.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00775449 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,260,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,704 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.