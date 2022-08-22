Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 3.2% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $39.60. 14,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,662,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Futu Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

