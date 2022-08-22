Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.25% of Future Health ESG worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLT. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter valued at $4,322,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth $9,554,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

FHLT stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

About Future Health ESG

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

