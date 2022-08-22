G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 2,415 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $17.47.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.51.

About G. Willi-Food International

(Get Rating)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.