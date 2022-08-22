General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.66. 33,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

